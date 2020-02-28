Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth GOODMAN. View Sign Obituary

We remember with love and gratitude Ruth’s life and contributions. She leaves her children Charlotte, Charlie, and Doug; 8 much-loved grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. The middle child in a family of 11 children, she is survived by her brothers Warren, Dallas and David. Ruth was predeceased by her beloved parents Jennie Estellla Mason and Medley Seymour Adam Mason, and by seven siblings. Ruth was a beloved and devoted mother and grandmother, loyal military wife for many years, and a dedicated Registered Nurse at the Memorial Pavilion in Victoria, British Columbia. Throughout her life she enjoyed gardening, knitting, sewing, quilting, reading, music, birding, card games, scrabble, crosswords, jigsaws and socializing with friends and family. Although she spent several years in Europe and Africa, and lived in Victoria for 48 years, where she frequented the Victoria Symphony and Opera, she was in many ways always a farm girl from Newtown, New Brunswick. We loved her dearly. Ruth died in Parry Sound, Ontario, where she was close to her daughter. There will not be a service.

