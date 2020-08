Or Copy this URL to Share

August 16, 1956 - August 17, 2019



Dear Ruth/Mom/Grandma. One year ago your brave struggle ended peacefully with grace and dignity. Your eternal spirit is with us every day as we remember your unrelenting love, beautiful smile and the inspiration you gave us all. Loving you forever, our guardian angel. Dan, Jason, Stephanie, Brian, Xavier & Felix, Family & Friends



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store