ROOKE, Ruth (Holly) Inez Ruth Inez (Holly) Hollingsworth was born on July 5, 1927, in Rosetown, Saskatchewan. She was the third and youngest daughter of Chester and Inez Hollingsworth, who farmed in the area. After completing her elementary and high school education, Holly moved to Vancouver to do nurse's training, and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1949. Holly worked as a nurse for several years and then became a flight attendant. In that capacity she met Bob MacDonald. They were married, and lived in Burlington, Ontario until their move to Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1958. Holly moved to Philadelphia in the early 1960s, and worked at Blue Cross. There she met Doug Worrall, whom she married. In 1979, Holly and Doug moved to Hawaii, where they owned and ran an art gallery for many years. Being very gregarious, Holly loved the many interactions she had with patrons and artists alike. Holly moved to Victoria in 1995 to be with Jim Rooke, whom she had long known. They got married the following year. Throughout her very interesting life, Holly passionately pursued many different interests. In addition to art, these included current affairs, movies, sailing, travel and, perhaps above all, books and reading. In later years she took part in a program to tutor children with reading difficulties. Of that she was rightly proud! Holly passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019, age 91, at Mount St. Mary Hospital in Victoria. She was predeceased by her husband, Jim and her sister Idane Blyth. Holly is survived by her eldest sister, Joy Doyle, two nieces, three nephews, three great-nieces, one great-nephew, and one great-great-niece. Holly will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. The family would like to thank the staff of Mount St. Mary for their loving care of Aunt Holly during her entire stay there. A Celebration of Life for Holly will be held at a later date. If so desired, donations in Holly's name can be made to Mount St. Mary Hospital. Condolences may be offered to the family at







