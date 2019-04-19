Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Isabel Robinson. View Sign

ROBINSON, Ruth Isabel (nee Mills) It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ruthie on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, with loving family by her side at the Priory nursing home in Victoria, BC. Beloved wife of John Charles Robinson for 56 years. Devoted mother of Paul (Rosanna), and Susan (Gus). Cherished Grandma of Irene, Alexandra, and Lindsay. Predeceased by her dear sisters Dorothy and Joan, and remembered by relatives in British Columbia, Ontario, and England. Ruthie's gentle ways will always be remembered by relatives and loved ones. Her wonderful sense of humor, her laughter and twinkle in her eye will always be with us. Her many lovingly knitted tea cozies, and numerous socks and sweaters that she mended, cookies that she baked, and sharing of her stories will never be forgotten. Born in Vancouver on December 21, 1924, dear Ruthie was a special gift to everyone she met and left a little bit of her in all of the lives that she touched. The family would like to thank Dr Peter Neweduk and all of the staff and volunteers at the Priory, Hiscock Building, in Victoria for creating a loving and comfortable environment for Ruthie's last years. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at a later date. Donations to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.







ROBINSON, Ruth Isabel (nee Mills) It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ruthie on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, with loving family by her side at the Priory nursing home in Victoria, BC. Beloved wife of John Charles Robinson for 56 years. Devoted mother of Paul (Rosanna), and Susan (Gus). Cherished Grandma of Irene, Alexandra, and Lindsay. Predeceased by her dear sisters Dorothy and Joan, and remembered by relatives in British Columbia, Ontario, and England. Ruthie's gentle ways will always be remembered by relatives and loved ones. Her wonderful sense of humor, her laughter and twinkle in her eye will always be with us. Her many lovingly knitted tea cozies, and numerous socks and sweaters that she mended, cookies that she baked, and sharing of her stories will never be forgotten. Born in Vancouver on December 21, 1924, dear Ruthie was a special gift to everyone she met and left a little bit of her in all of the lives that she touched. The family would like to thank Dr Peter Neweduk and all of the staff and volunteers at the Priory, Hiscock Building, in Victoria for creating a loving and comfortable environment for Ruthie's last years. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at a later date. Donations to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Funeral Home Sands Funeral Chapel - Colwood

317 GOLDSTREAM AVE

Victoria , BC V9B 2W4

(250) 478-3821 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close