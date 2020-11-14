KATZER, Ruth December 10, 1928 - November 4, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Wife, Ruth Katzer. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, Bob (Robert) in January 2015. She is survived by her children, Russell, Lee-Ann (Don), Robert and her grandchildren, Corey (Maddie) and Michael. She dearly loved them all and was extremely proud of them all. Ruth was born in Victoria, BC and attended school at both Tillicum and Mt. View. Ruth started her working life at Standard Furniture then stayed home to raise her family. Later she went to work at Yards & Yards fabric store until age 60 at which time she helped to take care of her much-loved grandchildren. Bob and Ruth spent many years together camping, gardening and enjoying their home. Their Faith was very strong and were always involved with their church, Trinity Presbyterian. A small family memorial will be held with a celebration of life to follow at another time. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallbros.com.