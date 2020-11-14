1/1
Ruth Katzer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KATZER, Ruth December 10, 1928 - November 4, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Wife, Ruth Katzer. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, Bob (Robert) in January 2015. She is survived by her children, Russell, Lee-Ann (Don), Robert and her grandchildren, Corey (Maddie) and Michael. She dearly loved them all and was extremely proud of them all. Ruth was born in Victoria, BC and attended school at both Tillicum and Mt. View. Ruth started her working life at Standard Furniture then stayed home to raise her family. Later she went to work at Yards & Yards fabric store until age 60 at which time she helped to take care of her much-loved grandchildren. Bob and Ruth spent many years together camping, gardening and enjoying their home. Their Faith was very strong and were always involved with their church, Trinity Presbyterian. A small family memorial will be held with a celebration of life to follow at another time. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallbros.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved