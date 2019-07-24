KNEESHAW, Ruth (nee Hill) Ruth passed away on July 18, 2019 at the Royal Jubilee Hospital, the same place where she was born on September 1, 1947 to the late Harry and Florence Hill. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Nelson; son, Robin; daughter, Teena (John); 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and her sister, Bev. She was predeceased by her brother, Harry Hill. Thank you to the nurses and staff on 7N at RJH. A Funeral Service will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10AM with visitation from 9AM to 9:45AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory would be appreciated to the BC Cancer Clinic at RJH (Pancreatic Cancer). Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 24 to July 25, 2019