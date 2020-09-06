Ruth Langdale

LANGDALE, Ruth (Wilson) May 16, 1925 - August 29, 2020 Ruth passed away at James Bay Care Centre at the age of 95 after suffering 13 years with Alzheimer's Disease. She was predeceased by her husband Les in 2011, and all five of her siblings. Ruthie is survived by her children Anne (Dimitris Lepessis, deceased), Ken (Carolynn), Barb (Jim Hogg), and Janis. She also leaves grandchildren Tracy (Jason), Jeannine (Brian), Lyssa (Derek), Thomas, and Nicholas, great-grandchildren Alannah, Andrew, Lucas and Karissa. Ruth was born and raised in Vancouver, graduating from Britannia High School. Ruth met her future husband Les as a teen through the Trinity United Church where both their families attended. After earning her RN degree at Vancouver General, she worked at remote Bella Bella, BC. When Ruth returned to Vancouver after two years, she married Les on April 22, 1950. They moved to Vernon, where Anne was born, then to Abbotsford where Ken, Barb and Janis were born. The family's final move was to Victoria in 1965. Ruth always loved music and singing, and won prizes for singing with her younger sister Joan. Ruth was famous for remembering birthdays and telephone numbers. She loved having her family all together for whatever celebration, and always cooked up a storm. Once all four children were in school, Ruth returned to nursing at Royal Jubilee, then in private practice with Dr. Robert Young in Oak Bay. Ruth was an avid supporter of her children, whether it was track, football or Job's Daughters. After retirement, Ruth and Les were active travelers, frequenting England or Greece (where Anne lived for 25 years). They also travelled to many Elderhostel destinations, taking part in various outdoor activities such as hiking, canoeing and even rock climbing. Ruth and Les lived near the Cedar Hill Golf Course for decades and were frequent walkers around the course, always stopping to feed the ducks in King's pond, one of Ruthie's favourite pastimes - especially with her grandchildren. Many thanks to the caring staff at James Bay Care Centre who treated Ruth like she was family since her move there in 2012. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Les Langdale Bursary at Camosun College would be gratefully appreciated. The family invites you to join them for the livestreamed service on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 2p.m. Details for the livestream may be found on www.firstmemorialsaanich.com