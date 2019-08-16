Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Lohr. View Sign Obituary

LOHR, Ruth Winifred Ruth Pamela Lohr (nee Hemsworth), born November 8, 1932, passed away peacefully at VGH on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the age of 86. Born and raised in Victoria, Ruth attended McKenzie Avenue, Mt View High School and Royal Business College. She worked at Hospital Insurance for 10 years prior to joining the Provincial Government where she worked primarily with the Provincial Court Judiciary. She retired in 1991 from BC Family & Youth Court where she had been working as a Justice of the Peace. Ruth loved her work, roller skating, dancing, flower arranging, boating, music and hosting dinner parties. As a young woman, she studied piano and violin, playing with Victoria's Youth Orchestra. Her love of music never diminished and she continued to attend the symphony regularly, which spanned a timeframe of over 75 years. Ruth was a proud member of Capital City Yacht Club and spent many happy days aboard the 'MyTy' with her husband, Owen (died 2013) of 61 years. Ruth will be greatly missed by her daughter, Trina and grandchildren Emma and James. She is survived by her sisters Jean Reitan and Helen Cottingham (Norm). Ruth was blessed with wonderful friends and family, and she often reflected on how each and everyone had enriched her life. The family would like to express a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Oak Bay Lodge and Kiwanis Pavilion, as well as acknowledge the excellent care received at VGH. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at St Michael and All Angels Anglican Church, 4733 W Saanich Rd. on Saturday, August 24th at 11am.





