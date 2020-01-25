Ruth Longpre

Obituary

LONGPRE, Ruth (Rogers) (nee Knowles) September 4, 1933 - January 7, 2020 The BEST mom, grandma, and great-grandma in the world has gone home to be with her Lord, and to be reunited with all that have predeceased her, husband Bernie, beloved son Monty, son-in-law Ray, brother David, and sister Mary. She leaves behind 3 generations of her biggest fans to carry on her legacy of compassion and kindness. Holding her forever in our hearts are: Lynne (Jim), Wesley, Dano (Sam), Mable and Lennox, Kimber (Derek), Sebastian and Arianna; Cindy, Clover (Shane) and Mckenzie, Jessica, Juliette, Texas; Desmond (Catheryn), Brianne and Seth; step-son Kirk (Marion) Nicole and Justin; Marisa and Julien. Thanks to Glengarry Staff for their care of our Mom. Service at Christian Reformed Church, 661 Agnes St. February 1, at 1:00.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
