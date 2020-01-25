Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Longpre. View Sign Obituary

LONGPRE, Ruth (Rogers) (nee Knowles) September 4, 1933 - January 7, 2020 The BEST mom, grandma, and great-grandma in the world has gone home to be with her Lord, and to be reunited with all that have predeceased her, husband Bernie, beloved son Monty, son-in-law Ray, brother David, and sister Mary. She leaves behind 3 generations of her biggest fans to carry on her legacy of compassion and kindness. Holding her forever in our hearts are: Lynne (Jim), Wesley, Dano (Sam), Mable and Lennox, Kimber (Derek), Sebastian and Arianna; Cindy, Clover (Shane) and Mckenzie, Jessica, Juliette, Texas; Desmond (Catheryn), Brianne and Seth; step-son Kirk (Marion) Nicole and Justin; Marisa and Julien. Thanks to Glengarry Staff for their care of our Mom. Service at Christian Reformed Church, 661 Agnes St. February 1, at 1:00.





