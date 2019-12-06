Ruth Margret Breitenbach

Obituary

BREITENBACH, Ruth Margret Ruth Margret Breitenbach passed away peacefully at home on December 2, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She is predeceased by her husband Joe, daughter Linda, son Greg and her sisters Gertrude and Muriel. She leaves behind a daughter Marcy, son Rod, 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind close friends that became like family. Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She was the first one there when someone needed a hand, a hug, or even a simple smile. She will be remembered by many and missed by all.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
