1/
Ruth Marie CAMERON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAMERON, Ruth Marie August 13, 1931 - November 6, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma. Mom was born to Alex and Mabel Poole in York County, Ontario on August 13, 1931. She is pre deceased by her parents, Alex and Mabel Poole, her son Brian Wilson, daughter Heather Rose, husbands Dick Wilson and Bob Cameron, brother Ernie Poole and sisters Adele Cordick and Dawn Falconer. She leaves behind her beloved dog, Troy, brother Doug Poole (Sheila), daughters Wendy Bowers, Arlene Miller and Linda Talbot (Rick Talbot), 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, and many friends. Due to COVID-19, there will be a celebration of life at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre (Colwood)
317 GOLDSTREAM AVE
Victoria, BC V9B 2W4
(250) 478-3821
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved