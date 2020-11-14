CAMERON, Ruth Marie August 13, 1931 - November 6, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma. Mom was born to Alex and Mabel Poole in York County, Ontario on August 13, 1931. She is pre deceased by her parents, Alex and Mabel Poole, her son Brian Wilson, daughter Heather Rose, husbands Dick Wilson and Bob Cameron, brother Ernie Poole and sisters Adele Cordick and Dawn Falconer. She leaves behind her beloved dog, Troy, brother Doug Poole (Sheila), daughters Wendy Bowers, Arlene Miller and Linda Talbot (Rick Talbot), 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, and many friends. Due to COVID-19, there will be a celebration of life at a later date.