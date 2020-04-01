Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth MORTON. View Sign Obituary

Ruth Morton (Miltimore)



Born in Kindersley Saskatchewan on July 12, 1928. Ruth was 91 at the time of her death; she passed away peacefully after a brief illness.



Survived by husband Ralph, children Bob (Marla), Teresa, Glen, Elaine (Tom), grandchildren Mel and Bobby, and great-grandchildren Rob and Ryan.



No service, at her request. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to a charity of your choice; Ruth cared about peace, women's rights and the environment.



We miss her sense of humour and her loving warmth. She was principled and insightful. She was always ready to work hard to make the world a better place.



We are broken-hearted.

