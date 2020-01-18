Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth R. Specht. View Sign Obituary

We are saddened to announce the passing of Ruth Specht, She passed away the morning of January 6th at VGH. Ruth is survived by her husband of 62 years, Heinz-Albert, her two sons Thomas and Robert, her Sister Elfi and her extended family in Austria, France and Germany.



Ruth was born on February 6, 1932 in St. Margarethen, Austria, She immigrated to Canada in 1955 and in 1957 married Heinz-Albert in Hamilton, Ont. Heinz-Albert joined the Canadian Military and in 1959 were moved to Victoria, BC. They opened their first Pet store in 1964 in Fairfield Plaza and sold the business in 1987.



Ruth spend her time with her Friends, Church group, Edelweiss club and family. She love to travel, especially to their place in Hawaii and visiting family in Europe.



Sorry, the Memorial will be a private affair. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.



Celebration of Life will held at the Royal Canadian Legion on Gorge from 1 pm till 3:30 in the David Slater Auditorium

