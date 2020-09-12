1/1
Ruth Sims
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SIMS, Ruth October 19, 1926 - September 3, 2020 Ruth passed away peacefully at the grand age of 93. Predeceased by her rock and loving husband Bob. Fondly remembered by daughters Kathy and Dianna (Bob); grandchildren Corey (Kim), Michael (Monika), Kristin and Danielle (Serge); and great-grandchildren Devon, Trevor, Bodey, Sydney, Skyler, Brooklyn and baby Colton. Grammy was the matriarch of our totally dysfunctional family for many years. She loved and cared for us all unconditionally, whether it was late night rescues or taking her family on road trips; always with an ice cream along the way. She travelled with us extensively and enjoyed every minute. Ruth was an amazing gardener, and spent many years selling her knitting, sewing and mouth-watering baking at craft fairs. She finally made it back home to the Island for her final years. God bless you and have a beer with dad in Heaven. Cheers! We would like to send a special thank you too all the staff and volunteers at Eagle Park Care Facility in Qualicum Beach. You people are amazing and treated her like family and gold. You made her final years so pleasant. We will remember that forever! Burial to take place at Hatley Memorial Gardens.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre (Colwood)
317 GOLDSTREAM AVE
Victoria, BC V9B 2W4
(250) 478-3821
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved