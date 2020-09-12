SIMS, Ruth October 19, 1926 - September 3, 2020 Ruth passed away peacefully at the grand age of 93. Predeceased by her rock and loving husband Bob. Fondly remembered by daughters Kathy and Dianna (Bob); grandchildren Corey (Kim), Michael (Monika), Kristin and Danielle (Serge); and great-grandchildren Devon, Trevor, Bodey, Sydney, Skyler, Brooklyn and baby Colton. Grammy was the matriarch of our totally dysfunctional family for many years. She loved and cared for us all unconditionally, whether it was late night rescues or taking her family on road trips; always with an ice cream along the way. She travelled with us extensively and enjoyed every minute. Ruth was an amazing gardener, and spent many years selling her knitting, sewing and mouth-watering baking at craft fairs. She finally made it back home to the Island for her final years. God bless you and have a beer with dad in Heaven. Cheers! We would like to send a special thank you too all the staff and volunteers at Eagle Park Care Facility in Qualicum Beach. You people are amazing and treated her like family and gold. You made her final years so pleasant. We will remember that forever! Burial to take place at Hatley Memorial Gardens.