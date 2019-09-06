LAING, Ruth Wilson October 24, 1925 - August 31, 2019 Ruth passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019 after a long and valiant battle with cancer. Ruth is pre-deceased by her husband Walter and her son Robert (Bob). She is survived by her son Peter (Karen), daughter-in-law Mary, grandson Chris (Jill), granddaughter Kelly (Trevor) and great-grandchildren Jaxon, Mason, Nixon and Ryder. Ruth was born in Montreal where she would meet Walter when he was on his way to Europe during WWII. After the war, Ruth moved to Victoria where she and Walter married and raised their family. Ruth always loved Victoria. She was proud of the Laing family heritage within the Victoria region, and along with Walter, spent many hours researching and documenting that history. For over 70 years, Ruth was a very proud member of the PEO sisterhood. She continued to be an active member of chapter AA-AB at the time of her passing. Ruth cherished the friendships that she forged with her PEO sisters - both new and old. Ruth will be missed by many, especially by her family. She had a huge heart and an equal love for her family. She loved to laugh, to work in her garden, to chat with her neighbors and to collect frogs. Ruth had a love of life and the friendships that she created over her entire life. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Vancouver Rotary Club Foundation (Bob Laing Memorial Fund). The family would like to especially thank the wonderful staff of the Irene Thomas Hospice in Ladner, BC who were absolutely wonderful. At Ruth's request there will not be a funeral. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held in Victoria in the near future.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019