Ruth Zbitnew
ZBITNEW, Ruth November 23, 1930 - August 26, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce that our beloved Ruth (89) passed away. Ruth was born in Belfast Northern Ireland. Alive in spirit, a bright light, always giving, loved her family and fur babies, a wonderful mother and friend to everyone. A very independent social butterfly with a feisty personality. She immigrated to Canada in 1957 to Nova Scotia and later lived in Victoria, Sooke, Chemainus and Duncan. Ruth's work life began in Belfast at a tobacco factory, then later as a waitress at the Plaza ballroom and the Maple leaf Café. In Canada she worked at Eaton's, Steadman's, Scotties Fish and Chips, Juan de Fuca Activity Centre and as a home care aide in Sooke. She also volunteered for many years at the Ladies Legion auxiliary including a role as President in Chemainus. Enjoyments were travelling, camping, dancing, curling, stained glass, ceramics and as member of the Chemainus Seniors' Activity Centre participated in dance groups, clogging, and playing the kazoo. She enjoyed the occasional visit at the local casino and loved to dress up for all occasions. She loved music especially Irish, Celtic and bagpipes and will be fondly missed by the Cowichan Pipes and Drums. A small group of the band members practiced once a week for 15 years in her partner Hugh's garage. Predeceased by husband Nestor, partner Hugh Wright, daughter Pamela Evans along with many family members. A best friend and angel to daughter, Sharon McKnight; also survived by son, Eric (Linda) Magill; sisters, Eleanor (Ron) Wood, Rene (Gerry) Black; grandchildren Sherri, Mardan, Dez, Karen; great-grandchildren, Larissa, Jack, Aliya, Brody, Braeden, great- great grandson Zayne; and countless other family and friends. Due to Covid-19 we regret that a celebration of life in Ruth's honor cannot be held at this time. Condolences may be offered at www.pacificcoastcremation.com




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pacific Coast Cremation
3212 Jacklin Road
Victoria, BC V9B 0J5
(778) 433-9344
