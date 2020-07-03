1/1
Ryan WILLIAMS
September 01, 1977 - June 10, 2020
It is with immense sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Ryan, beloved son, brother, father and friend. He is survived by mom Marty, stepdad Gord, sister Heather, stepsisters April and Melinda, daughter Madison, and many friends. Ryan was an extremely loving, kind, caring and generous man who touched the lives of everyone he met. He was an avid and dedicated member of Solid and the Victoria street community. A celebration of life will be held on July 21. Details will be on Ryan's facebook page. He will be deeply missed and forever live in our hearts as a bright light.  

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://solidvictoria.org/ or momsstoptheharm.com.

Published in The Times Colonist from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
