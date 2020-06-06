Ryk ten Broek
ten BROEK, Ryk With very heavy hearts, the family of Ryk (Bob) ten Broek announce his passing on May 28, 2020 after an eight month struggle with lung cancer. Survived by his wife Debra and a large extended family including 7 children, 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and his brother. Born on January 16, 1942 in Bandung, Indonesia, Ryk spent his early years in a Japanese Internment Camp before returning to the Netherlands with his mother and brother. After immigrating to Canada, he worked in various IT positions eventually working his way up to management. Ryk had a great love of the outdoors and enjoyed hiking, canoeing, kayaking, camping, and RVing to Southern California. He was especially happy when gardening, dancing, being a handyman to seniors, and giving help to anyone who asked. A big thank you to Dr. Ann van der Linden, doctors and nurses at Saanich Peninsula Hospital, BC Cancer Clinic, and all the homecare workers and nurses who helped Ryk through his time of need. A celebration of Ryk's life will be announced at a later date.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.
