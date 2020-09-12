1/1
S. Wayne Stephens
STEPHENS, S. Wayne It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our Dad, Wayne, at the age of 86, on September 2, 2020 at the Royal Jubilee Hospital surrounded by his daughters and son-in-law. Predeceased by his loving wife Edith in 2017 and granddaughter Jamie Lynn in 2011. Dad is survived by his daughters, Darlene Alexander and Brenda Jackson; son-in-law Dean Alexander; grandson Joshua (Tanya) Tibbits; great-granddaughters Kiera and Jalya Pitts; brother-in-law Bob (Marg) Bull and cousin Fred (Jean) Thompson. We would like to thank Doctors and Nurses at the Royal Jubilee Hospital, the Community Care Nurses and Home Support workers for the care provided to our Dad. A special thanks to Dr. Aaron Child for the care he has been giving Dad and Mom over the years. Due to Covid-19 there will be no celebration of life at this time. In lieu of flowers donations to your local SPCA or Animal Shelter would be greatly appreciated.




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
