BOS, Saartje (Sara) (nee Schuttinga) January 9, 1926 - February 7, 2019 It is with a heavy heart we share the news of our mother Saartje (Saar) Albertha Bos (nee Schuttinga) passed away on February 7, 2019, at Royal Jubilee Hospital, with family at her side. She was predeceased by her loving husband Fokke (Frank) Bos, daughters Tijtje (Thea) Crosby (Harry) and Alberta (Betsy) Walton (Tom). Saartje predeceased her son Fokke (Frank) Abel Bos (Heather), daughter Willy McCrea (Colin), grandchildren - Alesia Crosby (Robert), Dina Jennings (Ryan), Kelly Grant (Jordan), Robyn Walton, Brent Wells (Pam), Stefanie Choquette (Jason) and many great-grandchildren. Immigrated to Canada in July 1954. Saar enjoyed many years playing bridge and attending social events at the Holland V.I. Netherland Assoc. The family wish to thank Dr. Sharon Ham, Dr. Haydeh Eranifar and latterly, the staff of Royal Jubilee Hospital Emergency and Patient Care Centre for their loving care and attention. A Celebration of Life will be conducted from 2:00 - 4:30pm on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at First Memorial Funeral Chapel, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria BC. Flowers are gratefully declined. Donations, if so desired, may be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation or the BC Cancer Society in her memory.





