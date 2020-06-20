Sally Joann Rycroft
RYCROFT, Sally Joann (née Fraser) April 19, 1948 - June 9, 2020 It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Sally Rycroft on June 9th, 2020 in Victoria B.C. She will be missed by her husband Glen, daughter Lori (Darshan), grandchildren Haley and Tej, sister Nora, brother Bill and their families, former neighbor and special friend Zoë, her numerous friends, and her beloved dog Magee. Sally was truly and deeply loved, illustrated by the number of friends and family who rallied for her. Sally was a force of nature, kind and generous, a loving wife, a proud mom, grandmother, and the best of friends. Sally's untimely passing will leave an enormous hole in all of our lives. Her legacy will live on in those who knew her, through the memories we shared, and her spirit will forever be in our hearts. We will miss you deeply Sally, may your journey be peaceful and effortless, love you always. There will be a small private family gathering to honor Sally's extraordinary life. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Sally's name to the BCSPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
