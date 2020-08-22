BRAND, Sally M. (nee Cumpston) March 26, 1933 - August 7, 2020 Sally was in her teens when the Cumpston family moved from Toronto to Victoria and then to Vancouver, settling in Shaunessy. Sally attended Prince of Wales High School. Later Sally enrolled in Vancouver General Hospital Nursing Program becoming a Registered Nurse. During her time in studies she met the love of her life, Norman Brand (Hilliers). Sally and Norm were married in 1957. Settling in Qualicum Beach Sally worked as a Public Health Nurse serving the Qualicum/Parksville area with occasional trips to immunize students at the small school on Lasqueti Island. She also worked in Home Care assisting the elderly. Sally was a member of the congregation of St. Mark's Anglican Church and an avid volunteer. As well, Sally worked for many decades fund raising for Save the Children Fund and volunteering for the Society of Organized Services (SOS). Sally and Norm retired in 1993 and moved to Sidney to be closer to family and to enjoy life slightly closer to the equator. In Sidney, Sally was a congregation member at Saint Andrews Anglican Church. Sally volunteered her time on Alter Guild and in the Soup Kitchen. Together, Sally and Norm loved gardening, boating, winter vacations on Maui, summer weeks at the family cottage on Pasley Island and trailer travel throughout the western Provinces and States. Sally is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Norm Brand (Sidney), daughter, Heather Burton (Sidney), son, David Brand (Heidi Bunting) (Parksville,) brother, Peter Cumpston (Kathy Sharp) (Honolulu, HA / Kent, WA), Grandchildren, Megan, Allison and Erin Burton (Sidney) and Great Grandchildren, Keenan Burton and Kylie Laboucan (Sidney) as well as several nieces and nephews. Sally is predeceased by her parents, George and Elizabeth Cumpston and brother Graham Cumpston (Anne Cumpston) (Vancouver). Sally died peacefully in her sleep in palliative care at Saanich Peninsula Hospital. The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to the extraordinary care givers at San Pen. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation, SPCA or a charity of your choice.







