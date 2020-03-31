Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Salvatore (Sal) CICCONE. View Sign Obituary

It is with deep sadness that the Ciccone family announces the passing of their beloved husband, father, and nonno, Salvatore Ciccone. He passed peacefully in his home in Victoria, BC, with his family by his side.



Salvatore was born on March 8, 1931 to Pietro and Leonarda in San Pietro Apostolo, Catanzaro, Italy. Salvatore was preceded in death by his sisters Rosaria, Fortunata, Giuseppina, Concetta and Saverina and his brothers Francesco and Vittorio. Mourning his loss are his loving wife of 61 years, Gregoria (nee Bruni) and his children Peter, Leonora (Michael), Mimmo (Ruthanne) and Teresa (Monte). Salvatore will be dearly missed by the joys of his life, beloved grandsons Luca, Dante, Matteo and Marco. Salvatore is also survived by his sisters-in-law Palma Ciccone of Vancouver and Carmelina Bruni of Italy, numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family whose lives he touched with kindness at all times. Salvatore emigrated from Italy in 1956, taking up residence in Prince Rupert, BC where he and his wife raised their 4 children and resided for 59 years. Salvatore initially worked for CN, then at McRae Motors before securing employment with School District #52 where he worked for 30 years before his retirement in 1998. In 2003, Salvatore and his wife made Victoria, BC their secondary home. He took great pleasure in being a nonno for the first time, spending countless hours with his family and doting on his grandsons. He continued with his hobbies of gardening, tinkering around his homes and vehicles, and his daily attendance at Gordon Head Recreation Centre, where he made many friends. Salvatore's kindness and compassion touched many lives and his deep love for his family was second to none. Family meant everything to Salvatore and as a devoted and loving husband and father he made many sacrifices to ensure his family's happiness and well-being. Salvatore enjoyed watching Italian comedy and listening to his Italian music. He loved to laugh and to recount great stories and will be remembered for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. Salvatore showed tremendous courage and strength during the last few years of his life battling multiple physical ailments while showing more concern for his family's well-being than his own.



Salvatore and his family are grateful for the thoughtful care and support provided by countless health providers and care-workers in Victoria, BC. We love you Dad. You will always be in our hearts and we will strive to follow your example and the many lessons that you taught us about humility, perseverance, hard work and an unwavering and steadfast devotion to family. We are forever grateful for your many sacrifices. You are a true hero to our family, and you meant the world to us.



Love you forever Salvatore, Dad and Nonno.



A private entombment ceremony with immediate family will take place on Thursday, April 2, at Royal Oak Mausoleum in Victoria. Given the current global pandemic a memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, to honour our beloved Salvatore, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Victoria Hospice.

It is with deep sadness that the Ciccone family announces the passing of their beloved husband, father, and nonno, Salvatore Ciccone. He passed peacefully in his home in Victoria, BC, with his family by his side.Salvatore was born on March 8, 1931 to Pietro and Leonarda in San Pietro Apostolo, Catanzaro, Italy. Salvatore was preceded in death by his sisters Rosaria, Fortunata, Giuseppina, Concetta and Saverina and his brothers Francesco and Vittorio. Mourning his loss are his loving wife of 61 years, Gregoria (nee Bruni) and his children Peter, Leonora (Michael), Mimmo (Ruthanne) and Teresa (Monte). Salvatore will be dearly missed by the joys of his life, beloved grandsons Luca, Dante, Matteo and Marco. Salvatore is also survived by his sisters-in-law Palma Ciccone of Vancouver and Carmelina Bruni of Italy, numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family whose lives he touched with kindness at all times. Salvatore emigrated from Italy in 1956, taking up residence in Prince Rupert, BC where he and his wife raised their 4 children and resided for 59 years. Salvatore initially worked for CN, then at McRae Motors before securing employment with School District #52 where he worked for 30 years before his retirement in 1998. In 2003, Salvatore and his wife made Victoria, BC their secondary home. He took great pleasure in being a nonno for the first time, spending countless hours with his family and doting on his grandsons. He continued with his hobbies of gardening, tinkering around his homes and vehicles, and his daily attendance at Gordon Head Recreation Centre, where he made many friends. Salvatore's kindness and compassion touched many lives and his deep love for his family was second to none. Family meant everything to Salvatore and as a devoted and loving husband and father he made many sacrifices to ensure his family's happiness and well-being. Salvatore enjoyed watching Italian comedy and listening to his Italian music. He loved to laugh and to recount great stories and will be remembered for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. Salvatore showed tremendous courage and strength during the last few years of his life battling multiple physical ailments while showing more concern for his family's well-being than his own.Salvatore and his family are grateful for the thoughtful care and support provided by countless health providers and care-workers in Victoria, BC. We love you Dad. You will always be in our hearts and we will strive to follow your example and the many lessons that you taught us about humility, perseverance, hard work and an unwavering and steadfast devotion to family. We are forever grateful for your many sacrifices. You are a true hero to our family, and you meant the world to us.Love you forever Salvatore, Dad and Nonno.A private entombment ceremony with immediate family will take place on Thursday, April 2, at Royal Oak Mausoleum in Victoria. Given the current global pandemic a memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, to honour our beloved Salvatore, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Victoria Hospice. Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close