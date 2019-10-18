RANSON, Samuel April 24, 1934 - October 5, 2019 Sam was born in Hines Creek, Alberta on April 24, 1934. His family moved to Victoria when he was two years old. Sam is survived by his wife, Jo Ann, and two sons James in Lumby and Steven in Grindrod and a number of cousins in BC and Saskatchewan. Sam's family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Polson Special in Vernon who have made Sam's last years so very comfortable and who have been so kind and helpful to his family through (difficult times) those years. There will be no funeral at Sam's request. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.MyAlternatives.ca. Arrangements entrusted to Armstrong 250-546-7237 & Vernon 250-558-0866
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019