Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandi Jane "Sandra" (SCOBIE) CROSS. View Sign Obituary

After many years of illness, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sandi Cross. Predeceased by her mother Beverly Scobie, and brother Tom Scobie. She is survived by her loving husband James, son Brian, daughter Sarah (Trevor), grandson Evan, her father Frank and sister, Christy. Sandi was born in Edmonton and moved to Victoria. She met her husband at the University of Victoria in a class appropriately named Sociology of Families and Households. A loving mother and wife, and a doting "NiNi" to her grandson. She had many friends and touched even more with her kindness and wit. A prolific softball pitcher in her youth, she was picked by Team Canada to go to Japan and play Softball. Her underhanded pitches were said to be in the neighborhood of 89 MPH. She turned down Team Canada for some unknown reason. Sandi fought a long and painful battle with Crohn's Disease, Ankylosing spondylitis, Osteoporosis, and Osteo-Arthritis. She was a fighter who took on these diseases but lost her fight on Friday, January 31, 2020. Many thanks to Doctor Ambroise Marsh for the years of care, and the wonderful staff at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 21st at 1PM at the Saanichton Bible Fellowship, 2159 Mt Newton Rd, Saanichton, BC. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Cat's Cradle Animal Cradle.

After many years of illness, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sandi Cross. Predeceased by her mother Beverly Scobie, and brother Tom Scobie. She is survived by her loving husband James, son Brian, daughter Sarah (Trevor), grandson Evan, her father Frank and sister, Christy. Sandi was born in Edmonton and moved to Victoria. She met her husband at the University of Victoria in a class appropriately named Sociology of Families and Households. A loving mother and wife, and a doting "NiNi" to her grandson. She had many friends and touched even more with her kindness and wit. A prolific softball pitcher in her youth, she was picked by Team Canada to go to Japan and play Softball. Her underhanded pitches were said to be in the neighborhood of 89 MPH. She turned down Team Canada for some unknown reason. Sandi fought a long and painful battle with Crohn's Disease, Ankylosing spondylitis, Osteoporosis, and Osteo-Arthritis. She was a fighter who took on these diseases but lost her fight on Friday, January 31, 2020. Many thanks to Doctor Ambroise Marsh for the years of care, and the wonderful staff at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 21st at 1PM at the Saanichton Bible Fellowship, 2159 Mt Newton Rd, Saanichton, BC. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Cat's Cradle Animal Cradle. Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 21, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close