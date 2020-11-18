1/1
Sandra Anderson
June 26, 1961 - October 25, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sandra Anderson. She passed away peacefully in Port Alberni, surrounded by her family. Born in Victoria, Sandra has been an island girl for the majority of her life. She grew up in a family of 9 siblings and she was the second youngest. One day her little brother brought home, the man who would one day be, the love of her life, Richard, whom she later married, moved to port Alberni with, and raised 3 beautiful daughters. Sandra was an amazing woman and the best wife and mother anyone could ever ask for. She leaves behind her husband, Richard, her daughters, Chantelle (Brandon), Chelsea (Mika), and Kylea (Mitchell). As well as her grandchildren Alex, Summer, Riley, and a soon to be 4th grandbaby, that she was so incredibly excited about and also sad that she wouldn't be able to meet. She also leaves behind her brothers and sisters, and numerous amounts of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother (Doreen), father (Oscar), and brother (Donny). Sandra made a positive impact on everyone she met. Her smiles, her sense of humor, and her big heart of gold will be remembered by all who have had the pleasure of meeting her. In lieu of flowers, Sandra has requested that donations be made to West Coast General Hospital, Port Alberni, BC, in her name. Service to be announced at a later date.

Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

