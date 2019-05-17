Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Gail Conrad. View Sign Obituary

CONRAD, Sandra Gail (nee Patterson) Sandra passed away suddenly but peacefully while surrounded by family on May 5, 2019, at the age of 64 years. Sandy is survived by her devoted husband of 45 years Gordon Conrad. Sandy will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Angela (Russ), grandchildren Nolan, Ruby and Presley; daughter Mindy (Adam), grandchildren Eli and Emma; and son Scott (Ivy), grandchildren Quinn, Carson and Maya. Sandy was affectionately known to most as a "Helper of Mankind" and spent her life caring for others, raising her family; and being a wonderful wife and mother. Her incredible sense of humour lit up any room and her love of music wove the fabric of our lives. She never shied away from hard work and helped build their family home by hand beside her father Bob and husband Gord. Sandy could often be found elbows deep in the dirt of her magnificent garden or reading the latest bestseller. An incredible cook, Sandy would often bring care packages of homemade meals to the Ambulance station where Gord worked. Sandy was adored by any who met her, and it was evident within minutes that family was everything to her. A Celebration of Sandy's life will be held at the Beach House, 5109 Cordova Bay Rd, on Monday June 3, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favourite animal charity. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 17 to May 18, 2019

