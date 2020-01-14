Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra L. UMPLEBY. View Sign Obituary

Sandra ("Sandy") Lynne Umpleby, PhD (née West), was born in Walton-on-Thames, England on June 6, 1942 and passed away December 25, 2019 after 41 years of marriage to the love of her life, Dennis Umpleby (Sooke, BC). She is survived by Dennis as well as her three children, Loki (Kara), James and Jennifer (Viv). Her family will forever remember Sandy for her absolute devotion to family, her generous and thoughtful nature, her fiery spirit and her love for adventure. Her positive attitude toward life and her infectious energy impacted everyone she met.



Sandy enjoyed a rich and varied career as an educator for over 50 years, touching and shaping the lives of thousands of people in Ontario, Alberta and BC. She taught every grade from K to 12, served as a high school principal and a school district superintendent, and eventually obtained her PhD in Education in 2007 at the age of 65. Her passions included her love of music, horseback riding, badminton, bridge, golf, tennis, sailing, gardening and community service. She was always close to her beloved Norwegian Elkhound companions and savoured her walks in the woods and looking for “treasures” on the beach.



Her greatest legacy will be to have her love of life and generous nature reflected and honoured in the lives of her six cherished grandchildren, whose presence in her life gave her such joy: Ashley (Matt), Matthew, Amber, Keaton, Gavin and Fraser as well as her two great grandchildren, Finn and Aesop. Sandy is lovingly remembered by her “other” daughter and the co-parent of her grandchild, Lurene (Pat), her sister and brother-in-law Sherry and Larry Monger (London, ON), her sister-in-law and brother-in-law Judy and Phil Plotnikoff (Bowser, BC) as well as many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.



Rest in peace, Sandy, Mum, Nana, and know you are deeply loved by those who remain behind. We are so grateful for all that you taught us and the joy of our lessons and laughter together as we savoured the beautiful noise. We will honour Mum's life in a private family ceremony. To make a contribution in her memory, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Society of BC.

