McTAVISH, Sandra Lee May 5, 1942 - March 25, 2019 Sandi passed away peacefully at the Royal Jubilee Hospital on March 25, 2019, at the age of 76. She was loved deeply and will be missed by her husband, Robert (Gus) McTavish, three children Bob (Peggy) McTavish, Christine (Dale) Knapp, Laura (Eugene) Hahn and her greatest joy, her grandchildren, Gigi and Lola Hahn. Sandi inspired kindness and touched the hearts of many. Her creativity and generous spirit contributed to treasured memories for all who knew her. Sandi's heart was full of love when she passed because of the incredible love she received from friends, too numerous to count, and the family near and far, that came to be with her. Sandi fought her cancer with dignity, grace and unbelievable strength. Our family would like to offer sincere thanks and gratitude to Dr. Fiorino, and Sandi's cancer care team at BC Cancer-Victoria, and the medical staff at the Royal Jubilee Hospital 8 North and 4 North. Sandi loved her family very much, so thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the excellent care and compassion of Sandi. A Celebration of Life to honor Sandi will be held at the Fairmont Empress Hotel, Victoria, BC, on Monday, April 8th, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm in the Shaughnessy Room.





