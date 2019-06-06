SMITH, Sandra "Sandy" Louise (nee Berger) July 16, 1944 - May 30, 2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Sandy, our much loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend. Sandy will be forever missed by her loving husband Ron, her sons Dwayne (Roni-Lee) and Dale, stepsons Curtis (Kim) and Craig (Karen), grandchildren Brandon, Jaclyn, Hayden and Zachariah, sister Donna, brother David and step-mother Catherine. Many loved ones from the Berger, Roach, Smith families and many friends made in her life. Predeceased by her mother Margaret Louise Petterson in 1960 and father Kenneth Gordon Berger in 2016 who referred to her as "Sam". Sandy loved to read, walk, garden, do crosswords, and enjoyed her monthly card games with her friends. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a charity of your choice in honour of Sandy's memory. No service at Sandy's request.
