MacDONALD, Sandra Marie Sandra, 84 passed away peacefully at home with her daughter Debbie on January 20, 2020. Preceded in death by her daughter Cindy Scott (nee Twist) and son Michael MacDonald. She leaves behind her children Cathi, Susan, Debbie (Mike), Pat (Jewel), Wendy (Yvon), Tim and Gail; her grandchildren Shane, Andee, Sophie, Michelle, Koryn, Ian, Jacynthe, Danielle, Jacob, and Whitney and her great-grandchildren Audrey, Gwenyth, Frankie, Josephine, Ruby, Jackson, and Lennon. Sandra lived in Sooke with her daughter Debbie and son-in-law-Mike for four years after living thirty years in James Bay and fifty years in Vic West. Sandra worked for thirty years at HRDC at Employment Insurance as their technical expert. She loved dance, music, and all things flowers. She touched many lives and was loved by many. She will be truly missed. Sandra requested no service but instead wanted her family and friends to remember her as the smart and witty mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend that she was. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Sooke Loan Cupboard 250-389-4607. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020