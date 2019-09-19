ABBOTT, Sandra Miriam (née McNair) June 28, 1947 - September 14, 2019 Sandy passed away peacefully at V.G.H. after a valiant 2-1/2 yr. battle with cancer. She is survived by her son Tony Sikich (Kim), stepchildren Allison, Jordan (Lorraine) and Colin, and granddaughter Olivia. She is also survived by her loving husband Jim and Goddaughter Vanessa Hodgkins. Sandy enjoyed a long career with Safeway as a cashier-trainer. She loved our trips to the UK, and our travels with our RV throughout BC & Alberta. Annual trips to Alberta for family reunions were special. No service by request. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. To offer condolences, visit www.earthsoption.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019