Sandra Peters

PETERS, Sandra October 28, 1948 - August 13, 2020 Sandra Joan Peters (nee Gwynne) passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Winnipeg, Manitoba with her family by her side. Sandy leaves to mourn her husband David, children Morgan, Toby (Greg) and Chevy (Wendy) as well as her cherished grandchildren Paige (Zack), Elise (Justin), Piper (Colin), Campbell (Jacklyn), Declan, Rowan and Keira. Mom leaves extended family throughout Canada and the USA. Also left to mourn is Alice, not her dog but her special friend who continues to wait for her return by the back door. Mom and Dad lived in various places in Manitoba and BC where they made many wonderful friends. Some newer and some that always seemed to have been there. She loved them as family and to us they are as well. Though too many to mention they have all been held close at heart. Ma's grandchildren were most loved, and she was involved in their lives at every opportunity she could whether it be from near or far. She truly cherished every moment with them. She took great pleasure in planning their visits with special activities, special meals and special memories from sleep overs to watching hockey, football and school performances, baking afternoons or just because visits. Ma planned each visit with special care. Mom was exceptionally gifted with her knitting and loved to garden. There are many a pair of hand made socks and cozy sweaters. Mom's attention always perked with the mention of a wool sale and she had many treasures tucked away for future projects in her yarn vault. In the summer months she was never so happy as when sweaty and dirty digging in the garden planning, planting and prepping for another season. Mom will always be remembered for her fresh flowers around the house and her rhubarb relish that we likely have enough of for many years to come. Cassandra was always rebellious at heart. If she had an opinion, you knew it. If there was a rule to break, she at the very least, bent it a little. If there was laughter in the room, it was hers. If there was chaos, she was likely at the centre of it. With all this though if there was a hurt or a tear, she was the first there to comfort and help. Mom died as she lived with unapologetic boldness. Though she had no control over her disease or its progression she had full control over her humour, courage, and dignity. Mom loved with a full heart, was passionate without fault and in the end was peaceful to her core. Some of her last words of wisdom were to tell those you love that you love them often and in life, when necessary, tell those who interfere with your happiness to sod off. She always had a way with words and never wasted them getting to a point. She knew what was important and we are so grateful to have been loved by her. The family would like to extend are thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at the St. Boniface Hospital for their kindness and help during Mom's last days. It was Mom's wishes that there be no funeral. In her memory we ask you to raise your drink (gin and tonic a special favourite), hold those you love closely and let go of any burdens you may hold (if necessary flip a bird or two for emphasis). In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.