She passed away peacefully with family by her side. She was a lover of life, kind, insightful, witty, and known for her impeccable taste. She had the love, admiration, and respect of all who knew her throughout her business career in Montreal and Toronto as well as during her retirement in Victoria. She is predeceased by her two sisters and her devoted husband. She leaves behind several generations of nieces and nephews, as well as the many who called her a friend. She will be missed. Memories can be shared on the website of First Memorial, Fort Street.

