It is with great sadness we wish to announce the passing of our beloved Sara Muir. She passed away peacefully on 27th October 2019, surrounded by her family. The loving wife of Simon Muir, and devoted mother to Katie Gregory, Travis and Lydie Muir. Doting Grandmama to Winnie and Dusty Gregory. Her vivacious personality and generous heart will be missed by all who knew her. A service will be held at Christ Church Cathedral 7th November at 2:00 pm.
"When I consider everything that grows
Holds in perfection but a little moment,"
Published in The Times Colonist on Nov. 2, 2019