It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Sarah Jayme Wilkins of Victoria, BC (formerly of Winnipeg, MB), at the age of 38. She passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019.
Sarah leaves behind to cherish her memory her father Dave Wilkins, mother Dale Loucks, step father Craig Loucks and brother Shane Wilkins, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends from all over the globe.
Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, and social workers at Royal Jubilee who treated Sarah with love and respect and a special thanks to Dr. A. Walzak, Evan, Shelley, and Kirsten.
Rest in peace our sweet angel.
A memorial service to be held in Winnipeg will be announced soon. Please visit www.earthsoption.com to leave a condolence for the family or make memorial donations.
In lieu of flowers Sarah requested donations be sent to the humane society or animal rescue of your choice.
Published in The Times Colonist on July 20, 2019