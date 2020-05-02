We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Sarina Pauline Laughren on Tuesday April 28, 2020.
She leaves behind her parents Geraldine & Dennis, Sister Georgia, Cat Franky, Fur Nephew Remy, along with many relatives and friends.
Sarina was thoughtful, kind, and very generous. Someone who loved animals & nature, especially gardening, cooking, crafting, and crabbing.
You are now at peace Sarina.
Just Be!
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
She leaves behind her parents Geraldine & Dennis, Sister Georgia, Cat Franky, Fur Nephew Remy, along with many relatives and friends.
Sarina was thoughtful, kind, and very generous. Someone who loved animals & nature, especially gardening, cooking, crafting, and crabbing.
You are now at peace Sarina.
Just Be!
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from May 2 to May 4, 2020.