Sarina Pauline Laughren
November 06, 1992 - April 28, 2020
We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Sarina Pauline Laughren on Tuesday April 28, 2020.

She leaves behind her parents Geraldine & Dennis, Sister Georgia, Cat Franky, Fur Nephew Remy, along with many relatives and friends.

Sarina was thoughtful, kind, and very generous. Someone who loved animals & nature, especially gardening, cooking, crafting, and crabbing.

You are now at peace Sarina.

Just Be!

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Published in The Times Colonist from May 2 to May 4, 2020.
