We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Sarina Pauline Laughren on Tuesday April 28, 2020.



She leaves behind her parents Geraldine & Dennis, Sister Georgia, Cat Franky, Fur Nephew Remy, along with many relatives and friends.



Sarina was thoughtful, kind, and very generous. Someone who loved animals & nature, especially gardening, cooking, crafting, and crabbing.



You are now at peace Sarina.



Just Be!



A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



