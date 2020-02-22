Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarjeet (Sela) Bhalla. View Sign Service Information Prayer Service 12:00 PM Khalsa Diwan Society Sikh Temple 1210 Topaz Avenue View Map Obituary

BHALLA, Sarjeet (Sela) It is with extreme sorrow that we announce the sudden death of our mother, Sela, on February 15, 2020. Sela was predeceased by her parents, Kishan and Lakshmi, her brothers Om Prakash and Chanan, her nephew Harry, and her loving husband, Tara. She is survived by her children Munjeet (John), Jeety (Sara) and Jindy (Angela), her grandchildren (the joys of her life), Christina, Nikki, Sara, Jeffrey and Tara, her two brothers, Manohar (Swarnjit) and Joginder (Jasbir), and her sister-in-law, Jit Kaur as well as numerous cousins, relatives, and many dear friends. Sela was born on May 14, 1933 in Punjab, India and married Tara in 1950. In 1951, she moved to Victoria where she spent the rest of her life. She was well known for her generous hospitality and excellent culinary skills. Throughout her early life in Victoria, Sela cared for her growing family and hosted several relatives as they immigrated to Canada. In addition, she worked outside of the home while also helping establish the successful family business. Later, she and Tara travelled extensively beginning with a three-month world tour in 1967, followed by many trips with their wide circle of friends and family to Asia, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. There were also several trips back to India, cruises around South America and the Caribbean, in addition to annual trips to Hawaii or Mexico. We are very grateful to have spent this past Christmas and New Year with her in Hawaii where we all had time to enjoy her loving company. Sela was a compassionate, generous and serene individual who accepted others without judgement. She has left a large void in the lives of her family and friends and we will cherish her in our hearts forever. We would like to thank our many relatives and family friends for their kind support during this very difficult time. A Prayer Service will be held at the Khalsa Diwan Society Sikh Temple, 1210 Topaz Avenue on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the BC Children's Hospital Foundation, the Canadian Diabetes Association or to any other charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at







