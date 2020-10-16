DHILLON, Sawaran (Daljeet) Kaur Sawaran, of Victoria, BC, passed away on October 12, 2020 at the age of 90. Born May 15, 1930, she was predeceased by her father Takhar Singh Sandhu and her mother Kartar Kaur Sandhu (Amritsar, Punjab, India). She was also predeceased by her devoted husband Mahindar Singh. She is survived by her loving children: Abtar (Manjit), Sirinder predeceased in 2017 (Balvinder), Jagindar (Lakhbir) and Sharon (Roger); nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and dog Nikki. Sawaran was loving, caring, generous and dedicated to her family. She inspired those around her and touched many lives with her kindness, loyalty, gentleness and integrity. She also had a wonderful sense of humour. Throughout her life, she was actively involved in the Sikh Temple and various community activities. She was an authentic person who put her family and friends first. Her greatest joy was to be in the company of her family, grandchildren, great grand-children, relatives and friends. In her household, which spanned four generations, she was endearingly known as "Mom." Due to social distancing restrictions, a private family service will be held.







