SOLIMAN, Sayed (Sam) September 11, 1942 - June 10, 2020 Sayed Soliman (Sam), 77, of Victoria, BC, was a great man, husband, father, grandfather and friend. After a lengthy struggle with cancer, he is no longer in pain and finally home with Allah. He is survived by his wife Patricia, daughter Ayah, grandchildren Arianna, Alia and Noah and predeceased by his son Adel. Born in Cairo, Egypt, he soon found his passion in hotel and restaurant management. He was gifted with a great sense of humour and made a lasting impression on others. He will be dearly missed.



