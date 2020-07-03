Predeceased by his wife Kathleen (2017) and grandson Liam (2020). Survived by children: Carmen (Gordie), Shannon, Melanie (Jim), Darcey, grandchildren: Christopher (Allison), Randi (Chris), Morgan, Avalon (Nick), Keely, Cody (Kristina), Mikayla and great granddaughters Taylor & Madison.



Born in Wakaw Saskatchewan to Jessie & Buster - the youngest sibling of Ruth, George & Graham.



Dad left school in Grade 10 to join the Navy and moved out to the west coast. After sea-time and instructing at the Firefighting School, Dad retired with 25 years as a Chief Warrant Officer. To follow, Dad started K & A Backhoe & Construction and finished work as a carpenter for the School Board.



One of Dad's great passions was hunting. He was a fierce advocate, volunteer and President of Valley Fish & Game. He couldn't wait for spring to make the next grand plan for the "Chicken Creek 5" and was proud to share that part of himself with his son, daughter, son-in-law and grandson.



The result of hard-work, skill and resourcefulness was the 1st home he built in Honeymoon Bay. Family was his cornerstone and he shone when we were together making memories at the lake.



Dad was definitely the hardest worker around. He would tell us "If you're not the smartest person in the room - you better be the hardest worker!" Of course we thought he was both.



We were all so fortunate to be on the receiving end of his support, humour, compassion and generosity. Thank you for treating us all with love and respect, family and friends alike.



Miss you already Big AL!



xox



