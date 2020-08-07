HUMPHREY, (Richard) Scott Born November 7th, 1979, beloved son of Shelagh Humphrey and Allan Humphrey and cherished brother of Derek, died peacefully at the Royal Jubilee Hospital on June 10th, 2020. Many thanks to the wonderful staff in the I.C.U for their valiant efforts and their incredible display of empathy. Although gone too soon, "Scotty" touched people's hearts and made impressionable memories to cherish for a lifetime. He put light into people's hearts and he loved deeply and unconditionally in all facets of his life- his family meant everything to him, he had strong bonds with all his friends and team mates and maintained tremendous rapport with his work colleagues. It didn't take you very long upon meeting him- to know that Scott had a big heart, a beautiful infectious smile and the gift of gab. He was an all around beauty. Scott was a wonderful partner and co-parent to Amanda Grant and her son Weylin. Scott and Amanda met while working together at the Union Club over the course of several years. Together, they shared many adventures in and around Vancouver Island. Scott loved cold dips in the ocean, hiking, taking the time to stop and smell the flowers, camping, and playing various sports. Originally from Pickering, Ontario, Scott started playing Rugby in high school and continued throughout his college years at Sir Sandford Fleming. After graduating in Business Administration, he played for the Ajax Wanderers Club and later, for the Irish Canadian Rugby Club. His love of the game also carried him to England, New Zealand and finally, to Victoria, British Columbia where he spent many happy years as a part of the James Bay Rugby Club family. His legacy will carry on as the undefeated fastest running Rugby player in Canada. Aside from Rugby, his recreational loves were the Toronto Raptors, The Baltimore Ravens, Horse Racing, going for runs along the ocean and teaching Weylin how to play tennis. Scooty- you were loved by so many and made your family and friends extremely proud and we are all so very grateful to have walked and laughed and loved alongside with you. We all hold you in our hearts forever. Gone but never to be forgotten. "There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains."







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store