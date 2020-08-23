1/1
Scott McLean "Clark" (Plasterman) Clark
April 07, 1963 - August 06, 2020
Born Scott McLean Clark in Edmonton, to Velma (nee Young) and William Clark. Clark died suddenly of an undiagnosed heart condition at home in Victoria.

Clark is dearly missed by his son Daniel, mother Velma, sister Brenda, and brothers Allan and Roger. Clark grew up in Calgary, and spent several years living in Paris and Geneva. In Victoria he worked as a daycare educator and acted in various local stage and film productions. Being experienced in matters theatrical, Clark endeavoured to become an independent entertainer. He legally changed his first name to Clark, the way his name had been misprinted on a playbill years before. He tried several different personas, but settled on a character painted all in white called Plasterman, who was a popular attraction on the Victoria Harbour causeway for 20 years. Plasterman posed with hundreds of people every day with a friendly smile, handshake or hug. Clark also wrote interesting short stories and poems, and he was a dedicated yoga practitioner. He was fun loving, quick witted, and had a good sense of humour.

We will always be thankful for the time that he was with us.

Private memorial service.

Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
