Sean Christopher Dowdeswell
DOWDESWELL, Sean Christopher December 13, 1984 - August 5, 2020 It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of Sean (Mush) Dowdeswell who drowned while swimming in a beautiful, deceptively serine looking spot, on the Slocan River close to Winlaw, British Columbia. While Sean's travels took him far and wide these past 20 some-odd years, Sean certainly had his trials and tribulations searching for his forever home. It is our belief that he had finally found it in Winlaw before the Angels came. I don't think even Sean realised what a wonderful person he actually was; just being himself making the world a better place in so many ways. He will be remembered and is truly missed by the Dowdeswell's and his many, many friends. The skies are now your palette Sean; Mush Love.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
