On Monday, October 14, 2019, at 5:20 am under a harvest moon, Sean Frost left this plane and returned to the cosmos. We were so very lucky that he alit in our family, and shined his light on us. Despite his recent hardships, Sean never stopped being the type of person who would literally give you the shirt off his back. Sean was a generous soul who saw the best in all those he encountered. His legacy is the kindness he showed to family, friends, strangers and - in all cases - dogs.



Sean will be sorely missed by his extended and blended family: The Goodsons (Bernie, Betty, Velvet and Chrystal), The Keenbergs (Megan and Ron), The Poruchnys (Doug), his brother Breen who was his dearest friend, and his mother, Holly Arden, who ushered him into this world and gently eased his journey back to the stars.



A celebration of Sean's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA in Sean's name would be much appreciated.

