DUFFEY, Sean Patrick O'Brien of Victoria, BC October 22, 1954 - March 28, 2019 (64 years young) Despite his terminal cancer diagnosis, Sean remained a loving father and husband who defied all medical predictions by surviving and sometimes even thriving during his last four years of life. Never one to get down about things beyond his control, he loved life and entertaining others. Always the life of the party, Sean stayed upbeat to his last day. Sean is survived by Sarah, his wife of 18 years, and son John. He will be greatly missed by his sister Carmen (Donald) Wilson, and his two nephews, James and Ben (Kim) Wilson. He was predeceased by his parents John and Frances (MacDonald) Duffey. To his many friends and family, he was known as an exceptional raconteur, who kept his audience in rapture with the many hilarious stories he told about his life and adventures. Always on the move, Sean also enjoyed challenging himself physically by running marathons on his own or with his social group. Central to his life was his son John, who he encouraged to share his passion for travel, science and music by making every lesson together a creative and fun-filled mission. Sean began his career in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. While there, he worked as a hydrographer for the Canadian Hydrographic Services at Bedford Institute of Oceanography for 13 years. He then moved across Canada to work as a hydrographer / project manager with Questar Tangent of Victoria, British Columbia, for 19 years. His career supported his passion for world travel, and his thirst for knowledge and experiences he could share over a drink with friends. Sean and his family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, technicians and service support staff who helped him during his illness. A celebration of life is planned for early summer.





