JAMES, Selena (nee Elizabeth Selina Freeman) September 4, 1922 - January 25, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Selena James, surrounded by family and friends at her Saanich home. Selena is survived by nieces Kirsty (John) Cross and Meg (Alan) Innes, and nephew Ian (Vina) Butters, and their children Ryan, Ashley and Alicia Cross, and Allison and David Innes. She is predeceased by parents Larry Freeman and Ethel Freeman (nee MacKenzie), her sister Pet Butters (nee Freeman), brother Hal Freeman, and nephew Alan Butters. Selena enjoyed a long and illustrious career as an internationally renowned opera singer and beloved teacher to some of Canada's best operatic talent. She founded the Opera Studio at the Conservatory of Music in Victoria BC, mentored a generation of singers at the Banff Centre in Alberta, and was honoured for her dedication to opera in Canada with a Ruby award in Toronto in 2013. Her most enduring accolade, however, is the love and respect of her many students, who remember her honest and tenacious teaching, her grace and style, and who become her beloved musical family. Private Interment. A Celebration of Selena's Life will be announced. Also see the Times Colonist Sun January 27, 2019.







