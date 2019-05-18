Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Selena James. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel - Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST At North Park Street Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

JAMES, Selena (nee Elizabeth Selina Freeman) September 4, 1922 - January 25, 2019 Our dear friend Selena enjoyed a long and illustrious career as an internationally renowned opera singer and beloved teacher to some of Canada's best operatic talent. Two celebrations of Selena's life are planned. The first, "Celebrating the Life of Selena James", is in the Alix Goolden Hall on Saturday May 25, 2019 at 2:30 pm. It is hosted by the Victoria Conservatory of Music, where Selena was a respected and admired teacher, and creator of the VCM Opera Studio (Opera Workshop). The Celebration will include performances by some of Selena's former students (Richard Margison, Ingrid Attrot, Benjamin Butterfield, Eve-Lyn de la Haye, Ken Lavigne, Trevor Bowes, Lauren Margison, Louise Rose and Robert Holliston), along with tributes and speeches. All are welcome to attend. Donations can be made to the Greater Victoria Performing Arts Festival for The Selena James Award at 21-21 Dallas Road, Victoria BC V8V 4Z9 or www.gvpaf.org The second event, Monday May 27, 2019 at 10:30 am, is the Funeral Service and Tea at Sands Funeral Chapel (1803 Quadra Street, Victoria) followed by interment at Hatley Memorial Gardens (2050 Sooke Road, Colwood) at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation as directed above. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 18 to May 25, 2019







