ADAMS, Seoras Leslie Seoras died peacefully at Victoria General Hospital on June 15th, 2020. Predeceased by parents Leslie and Margaret and father-in law Clifford Turner, he was the treasured husband of Kim and devoted father to son Rory. Profoundly missed by his wife's family - Eleanor, Blair and Blaine; his cousins in Scotland, Newfoundland and Ontario, and an enormous circle of friends in Victoria, across Canada and beyond. Born in Carrbridge, Scotland, he was named for an uncle in the RAF who did not return from WWII. As an infant, he moved with his parents to his father's family home in Newfoundland and then to Toronto as a toddler. He was raised in Etobicoke, attending Queensway Public School, Norseman Middle School and Royal York Collegiate. At the University of Waterloo, he completed an Honours BA in Political Science, inspired by passionate student politics and turbulent world events of the 1960s. A proponent of never letting one's education get in the way of their learning, he ultimately left graduate studies to spend extended periods travelling across the world, experiencing adventures with which he would often regale his friends in later years. Favourite memories included crossing the Sahara Desert in a Land Rover and trekking through the mountains of Nepal, the beauty of whose Annapurna Range remained a touchstone of peace that would stay with him for the rest of his life. His passion for exploration and sincere joy in meeting new people was matched by his lifelong love of aviation. Disappointed to learn that his eyesight made him ineligible to ever fly a fighter jet, he instead went on to become a skilled private pilot who flew across North America in a series of Cessna aircraft. He was also a lover of sports - especially the Edmonton Oilers, to whom he was unwaveringly loyal even living amongst Canucks fans in B.C.! Seoras had a long career in Human Resources in both public and private sectors, the highlight of which was his time with Wardair Canada. There he was able to fulfill his passion for aviation and travel while making many lifelong friends. His career ultimately led him and his family to Victoria, B.C. where he was overjoyed to spend the last three decades of his life. He was unfailingly grateful to live in "paradise", frequently exclaiming over his good fortune in being able to look out every day over a beautiful vista of ocean, islands and mountains. Always a keen photographer, in recent years he took to rising early every morning to capture the beauty he found in the sunrises over Cordova Bay. He was a huge music lover, seeing almost every big rock act of the era, but always remaining open to experiencing new genres of music. Seoras will be remembered for his wisdom, boundless optimism, wry sense of humour, endless patience and genuine interest in everyone he met. We are profoundly grateful to our friends and neighbours for their support and to Dr. Leah Norgrove for her years of compassionate care. At Seoras' request, no service will be held, but we know he would be happy to be remembered any time you witness moments of natural beauty like the sunrises he so loved. In lieu of flowers, donations to Victoria Hospitals Foundation are welcomed. We love him more than words can express, and always will. We shall never forget him. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.