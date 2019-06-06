Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Seso Kaur Dosanjh. View Sign Obituary

Seso of Victoria B.C. passed away at Royal Jubilee Hospital on Friday May 31, 2019 at the age of 92.



She was predeceased by her parents Bhagwan S and Besant K, siblings Dhanti K, Karnail S, Sadhu S and Joginder S, nephew Gurmit S and niece Gurmit K.



She leaves behind, and will be lovingly remembered by, her daughter-in-law and constant companion Surinder K, her nephews Tahal S (Jagir K), Makhan S (Harbans K), Harjit S (Dalit K), niece Santokh K (Jaswant S), as well as 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.



We will forever miss her witty nature and the endless love she showed each of us. Her sacrifices, at the young age of 20, will never be forgotten, through every obstacle in her life she kept her head up and marched on. A feisty little woman with a huge personality. Rest in peace, we love you.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 8 at McCall Funeral Services, 4655 Falaise Dr. at 11:30am, followed by a prayer service at Khalsa Diwan Society, 1210 Topaz Ave.

Seso of Victoria B.C. passed away at Royal Jubilee Hospital on Friday May 31, 2019 at the age of 92.She was predeceased by her parents Bhagwan S and Besant K, siblings Dhanti K, Karnail S, Sadhu S and Joginder S, nephew Gurmit S and niece Gurmit K.She leaves behind, and will be lovingly remembered by, her daughter-in-law and constant companion Surinder K, her nephews Tahal S (Jagir K), Makhan S (Harbans K), Harjit S (Dalit K), niece Santokh K (Jaswant S), as well as 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.We will forever miss her witty nature and the endless love she showed each of us. Her sacrifices, at the young age of 20, will never be forgotten, through every obstacle in her life she kept her head up and marched on. A feisty little woman with a huge personality. Rest in peace, we love you.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 8 at McCall Funeral Services, 4655 Falaise Dr. at 11:30am, followed by a prayer service at Khalsa Diwan Society, 1210 Topaz Ave. Published in The Times Colonist on June 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close